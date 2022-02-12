Ben Garner delighted with Josh Davison after his double in win over Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Garner delighted with Josh Davison after his double in win over Scunthorpe

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 6.22pm
Swindon boss Ben Garner was delighted with the win over Scunthorpe (Leila Coker/PA)
Swindon boss Ben Garner was delighted with the win over Scunthorpe (Leila Coker/PA)

Swindon head coach Ben Garner lavished praise on two-goal Josh Davison after the Robins thrashed struggling Scunthorpe 3-0.

Harry McKirdy was also on the scoresheet as Swindon ran riot in the second half at the County Ground.

Garner said: “I am delighted for JD to get his two goals today – he was immense up there.

“We were very good. We were really positive, created lots of opportunities and had lots of shots.

“In the first half we just didn’t take the chances from the positions we got into but overall I’m really pleased.

“Second half we could have scored more but I am also really pleased to get a clean sheet.

“I wanted to get energy into the team. We had a nice balance with the front three.”

McKirdy scored the breakthrough goal in the 58th minute as he raced onto Ellis Iandolo’s delightful diagonal ball down the right.

The forward then drove into the box and tucked through Rory Watson’s legs for his 13th of the season.

A freak deflection 12 minutes later saw Joe Tomlinson’s effort hit team-mate Davison and loop over the stranded Watson for the second goal.

Manny Onariase’s lunge at Louis Barry handed Town a penalty which Davison fired home with five minutes left.

With one win in seven before this Swindon struggled against their lowly opponents in the first half with Aston Villa loanee Barry squandering a far-post header and a one-on-one.

But the first goal opened the floodgates.

Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill faces a mountain to climb to save his side from relegation.

But he said: “I thought it was one of our better performances. I can’t believe we haven’t scored today.

“Swindon are a possession-based side.

“I think they’re a good outfit the way they look pleasant on the eye, but I thought we coped with it quite well.

“And again, I’m just so disappointed for the players because I know what they are going through.

“I just can’t believe the way it has ebbed away after good work in the first half and I certainly wasn’t expecting a 3-0.”

“The players have got to understand the mistakes that they made they cannot keep having.

“They’re gonna have to be brave because when you make mistakes, you don’t go hiding.

“They have got to be brave the next time they step out against Rochdale.”

