Michael Appleton enjoys competitive spirit as Lincoln stand up to Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Appleton enjoys competitive spirit as Lincoln stand up to Wycombe

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 6.24pm
Michael Appleton was happy to take a point from the clash with Wycombe (Nick Potts/PA)
Michael Appleton was happy to take a point from the clash with Wycombe (Nick Potts/PA)

Michael Appleton was pleased with the way Lincoln stood up to the physical test posed by Wycombe in a 1-1 draw and admitted he would have taken a point before the game.

The Imps looked to be heading for their second home win in a week as they led for most of the game thanks to Liam Cullen’s fifth-minute opener, the result of a superb corner routine involving Chris Maguire and Anthony Scully.

But promotion-chasing Wycombe piled on the pressure in the closing stages and finally levelled when Chris Forino-Joseph headed home in the 85th minute.

The Chairboys almost pinched all three points when Josh Griffiths had to make a superb save before Josh Scowen was dismissed after collecting his second booking in stoppage time.

“Satisfied is probably the best word,” said Appleton. “We picked our moments when to play and how to play.

“I thought we competed really well with them, limited them to opportunities in that last 10 minutes when they got the goal and their tails were up.”

Asked if he would have settled for a draw ahead of kick-off, Appleton said: “Probably, because of the elements, knowing what we were up against and knowing we’re not the biggest side.

“With the amount of games coming thick and fast, it’s important to keep the momentum going and picking up points.”

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth felt his side should have won the game, and been awarded a penalty in the first half.

“Twenty-eight shots at goal,” he pointed out.

“It took a sloppy set-play (for Lincoln’s goal) to get going. We’ve got to defend that better, I’m really disappointed with that.

“They had one or two breakaways and, right before half-time, their right-back (Brooke Norton-Cuffy) had a great chance and a great run.

“But on the whole, I thought we had the better chances. How we haven’t scored in the scramble at the end is unbelievable.

“I thought we had a definite penalty shout in the first half on Josh Scowen. He’s nipped behind their lad, who doesn’t know he’s there, kicked the ball and the lad’s just fouled him in the box.

“Anywhere else on the pitch, that’s a foul but he doesn’t give the penalty and, for me, that’s a mistake by the referee.

“In the second half, we always knew we would step on them and put it on them.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t scored more goals in that second half with the chances we had and their keeper has made a worldy of a save.

“But David Stockdale had to make one save (to deny Max Sanders) so sharing the spoils is not a bad thing when you don’t play brilliantly and still get a point away from home.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier