Wayne Brown rues missed chances after Colchester held by Carlisle

Colchester interim boss Wayne Brown was disappointed they did not see out victory following their 2-2 draw with Carlisle.

Goals from Tommy Smith and substitute Tyreik Wright had given the U’s the advantage after Omari Patrick had put the Cumbrians in front, only for Tobi Sho-Silva to equalise late on for the visitors.

Brown said: “Having found ourselves 1-0 down, we’ve done great to get back into the game and then take the lead. We just need to try and manage it a bit better.

“They didn’t get out of their half in the first half. We’d like to see the game out at 2-1 but on reflection we should be out of sight in the first half.

“If you don’t take your chances when you’re on top, the game becomes quite difficult at times especially against a team like Carlisle who are fighting for their lives.

“Even at 1-0 down, I was still confident we would get back into the game and credit to the lads because questions were asked of them at 1-0 down at home to Carlisle, knowing your home form has not been so great.

“They showed good character and it’s just disappointing they didn’t see out the game.”

Patrick gave Carlisle a 51st-minute lead when he collected Sho-Silva’s assist before curling a superb shot into the far corner.

But Colchester equalised in the 69th minute through Smith, who headed home from close range from Freddie Sears’ pass.

The U’s went ahead five minutes later when Wright stabbed home after his first attempt had been blocked.

But Carlisle claimed a point in the 86th minute when Sho-Silva nodded in Joe Riley’s cross from close range.

Carlisle boss Keith Millen said: “Both teams realised the importance of the game and you could sense a nervousness.

“There was a lack of quality from both teams so it was a case of trying to make the most of the conditions.

“In the first half, we got penned in at times mainly because of the wind but in the second half, when we got forward we looked dangerous.

“Omari scored a great goal for us to go 1-0 up and we wanted to be solid and try and see the game out a little bit and we’ve conceded two poor goals we need to look at.

“But the spirit was there and they kept going with a little bit of quality with Joe’s cross and Tobi.

“To be fair to him, he had a bit of blurred vision – I don’t know what ball he headed but luckily it was the right one!”