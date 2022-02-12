Wayne Brown rues missed chances after Colchester held by Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Brown rues missed chances after Colchester held by Carlisle

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 6.36pm
Colchester interim boss Wayne Brown was disappointed they did not see out victory against Carlisle (Joe Giddens/PA)
Colchester interim boss Wayne Brown was disappointed they did not see out victory following their 2-2 draw with Carlisle.

Goals from Tommy Smith and substitute Tyreik Wright had given the U’s the advantage after Omari Patrick had put the Cumbrians in front, only for Tobi Sho-Silva to equalise late on for the visitors.

Brown said: “Having found ourselves 1-0 down, we’ve done great to get back into the game and then take the lead. We just need to try and manage it a bit better.

“They didn’t get out of their half in the first half. We’d like to see the game out at 2-1 but on reflection we should be out of sight in the first half.

“If you don’t take your chances when you’re on top, the game becomes quite difficult at times especially against a team like Carlisle who are fighting for their lives.

“Even at 1-0 down, I was still confident we would get back into the game and credit to the lads because questions were asked of them at 1-0 down at home to Carlisle, knowing your home form has not been so great.

“They showed good character and it’s just disappointing they didn’t see out the game.”

Patrick gave Carlisle a 51st-minute lead when he collected Sho-Silva’s assist before curling a superb shot into the far corner.

But Colchester equalised in the 69th minute through Smith, who headed home from close range from Freddie Sears’ pass.

The U’s went ahead five minutes later when Wright stabbed home after his first attempt had been blocked.

But Carlisle claimed a point in the 86th minute when Sho-Silva nodded in Joe Riley’s cross from close range.

Carlisle boss Keith Millen said: “Both teams realised the importance of the game and you could sense a nervousness.

“There was a lack of quality from both teams so it was a case of trying to make the most of the conditions.

“In the first half, we got penned in at times mainly because of the wind but in the second half, when we got forward we looked dangerous.

“Omari scored a great goal for us to go 1-0 up and we wanted to be solid and try and see the game out a little bit and we’ve conceded two poor goals we need to look at.

“But the spirit was there and they kept going with a little bit of quality with Joe’s cross and Tobi.

“To be fair to him, he had a bit of blurred vision – I don’t know what ball he headed but luckily it was the right one!”

