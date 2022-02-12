Barrow hold Stevenage to draw as both teams have player sent off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow hold Stevenage to draw as both teams have player sent off

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 6.36pm
Barrow’s Aaron Amadi-Holloway was sent off (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Barrow’s Aaron Amadi-Holloway was sent off (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Barrow overcame striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway’s red card to secure a 0-0 draw in their delayed Sky Bet League Two clash with Stevenage at Holker Street.

The on-loan Burton man was dismissed for a 55th-minute foul on Chris Lines before Stevenage’s Luke Prosser was sent off in stoppage time for his second yellow card.

But the visitors could not take advantage of Amadi-Holloway’s absence to complete a league double over the Cumbrians.

At full strength, Mark Cooper’s side looked most likely to make the breakthrough in a game that kicked off 90 minutes late due to an electrical fault that affected parts of the stadium.

Amadi-Holloway and John Rooney hit the woodwork in the first half, while top scorer Ollie Banks was denied by Christy Pym’s fine save.

Paul Tisdale’s visitors, 1-0 winners when the teams met on the opening day of the season, were not without opportunities.

Leading marksman Luke Norris’s shot was cleared off the line by Patrick Brough after 31 minutes, while keeper Paul Farman denied an earlier effort by Scott Cuthbert.

But substitute Luke James almost won it for the Cumbrians only to be denied by keeper Pym.

