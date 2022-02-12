Liam Manning hails ‘terrific advert’ for League One as MK Dons hold Ipswich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Manning thinks MK Dons and Ipswich served up the perfect advert for Sky Bet League One football as they played out an entertaining goalless draw.

The promotion-chasing hosts were unable to maintain the pressure on the top two places as Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich came close to snatching it at the death.

Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming pulled off a string of fine saves as Wes Burns, Bersant Celina and Scott Twine all went close.

The result leaves MK Dons two points off second-place Wigan but boss Manning says he will simply savour the spectacle of an action-packed clash in Buckinghamshire.

He said: “I thought it was a terrific advert for League One football.

“It might not have had the goals, but when you look at the game, I thought it had a bit of everything.

“Credit to the players for how they worked. Their intensity, especially because it was a really tough game as Ipswich are a really good side.

“We showed a bit of everything today – and we had too. We blocked well when we had too, pushed well and went well at times.

“It was a really tough game, but it was the final bit of quality which probably let us down.

“But we didn’t give them too many chances either, so I think it’s a really good point for us.

“We probably just shaded it, but it was such a close game it’s not one where you’re going away thinking you should have won. It’s a well-earned point.

“The lads epitomised everything we want in our culture.”

Theo Corbeanu rifled just wide for the hosts in the first half before Burns and Celina went close for Ipswich.

Cumming then denied Kayden Jackson before Christian Walton diverted a Corbeanu piledriver past a post.

He pulled off an even better block to thwart Twine before Burns saw a shot deflected wide and Janoi Donacien was unable to steer home a header.

Ipswich had a golden chance to clinch it at the death but Twine encountered an in-form Walton once again who brilliantly kept the scores level.

Town chief McKenna said: “I think we shaded it in terms of chances – and the better chances in the game.

“I think it would have been just deserved if we’d have nicked that one.

“The first half was even stevens, but I thought we went through the gears with our performance level in the second half.

“We took control of it, built some good pressure and had the ball in their half for most of it.

“We had some decent opportunities, but it’s a point we can’t cry about.

“Both teams tried to impose their style of play and had good technical players on the pitch.

“It was the type of game we expected, but I think the pitch wasn’t conducive to free-flowing football.

“I thought our organisation was really good from front to back.

“We want to score goals, we expect to score goals. But when you don’t score goals it’s important to be strong at the back and not to concede.”