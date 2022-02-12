Portsmouth bravery paid off with second-half rout – Danny Cowley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Portsmouth bravery paid off with second-half rout – Danny Cowley

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 6.52pm
Danny Cowley’s side scored four second-half goals (Will Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley felt his Portsmouth players were rewarded for showing more bravery after scoring four second-half goals to beat lowly Doncaster 4-0 in League One.

The home side ran riot after half-time having been frustrated in the opening 45 minutes, with debutant Aiden O’Brien adding his name to the scoresheet a minute after coming off the bench.

Head coach Cowley said: “It was a hard-fought first half.

“We probably didn’t quite get the game plan to where we wanted it to be that first 20 minutes, which was too direct, too risk adverse.

“I thought we had a better ending to the first half and found some rhythm.

“Really, the message at half-time was just free the players up a bit, to be a little bit braver, a little more courageous on the ball.

“We picked an attacking team, probably the most technical team that we’ve picked, I would say.

“And you have to really commit to playing that way and I felt second half we did that.

“You saw more rhythm and flow to our performance, particularly after we got the second goal.

“I think you saw a confidence that maybe hasn’t been there, and I thought it was a really good second-half performance.”

Doncaster had the better of the first half and should have taken the lead when Joe Dodoo somehow did not score after good play from Ben Jackson and Tommy Rowe.

Reeco Hackett headed Pompey in front from a Marcus Harness cross 11 minutes into the second half and George Hirst made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute.

O’Brien swept in Ronan Curtis’ cross nine minutes from time before Sean Raggett’s header sealed the rout in stoppage time.

Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey said: “I couldn’t see a 4-0 coming after the first half.

“I thought we were the more comfortable team. But you can’t miss golden opportunities when you come to a club like Portsmouth.

“We were brave on the ball. We got a bit sloppy the last 10 minutes of the half, but we were disappointed we weren’t a good two goals ahead when half-time came.

“The second half, we weren’t doing the basics for some reason. We didn’t work hard enough, became a soft touch.

“After the fourth goal, I’ve thought to myself that that’s the only shots they’ve had.

“Our ball retention was bad up front which meant the ball kept coming back. We need to stay in games and be braver.”

