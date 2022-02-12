It is not a red card – Mark Cooper criticises Aaron Amadi-Holloway dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It is not a red card – Mark Cooper criticises Aaron Amadi-Holloway dismissal

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 8.24pm
Mark Cooper saw his Barrow side held by Stevenage (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Barrow boss Mark Cooper felt a second-half red card for Aaron Amadi-Holloway cost his side victory against fellow League Two strugglers Stevenage.

The on-loan Burton forward was dismissed for a 55th-minute tackle on Chris Lines.

And, while Stevenage also finished the goalless draw with 10 men, Luke Prosser only received his marching orders in the seventh and final minute of stoppage time for a second booking.

“It’s a game we should have won and deserved to win,” said Cooper, whose side are still to win at home in 2022.

“In my opinion there is only one reason why we didn’t – it is not a red card.

“He (Amadi-Holloway) wins the ball, his studs are facing the floor.

“He puts his foot on the ball and his foot ends up landing on the floor nowhere near the Stevenage player who, of course, makes a meal of it.

“I just don’t understand what the referee was doing. But if you can’t win, don’t lose.”

The game only kicked off at 4.30pm due to an electrical fault inside the ground and, after it was finally repaired, Barrow were quickly out of the traps.

Only the woodwork denied Amadi-Holloway his second goal since joining the Bluebirds on loan from Burton.

John Rooney, whose first goal of his second Holker Street spell came at Hartlepool four days earlier, curled a corner on to the top of the crossbar.

And Ollie Banks was denied a 12th goal in all competitions by Christy Pym’s excellent save.

Stevenage had their moments, but Luke Norris, who missed the midweek defeat by Bradford through injury, saw a rare chance cleared off the line by Patrick Brough.

Barrow still looked the livelier side until Amadi-Holloway’s challenge on Lines changed the complexion of the contest.

But, even then, the Cumbrians looked the more threatening and would have won it but for Pym’s 86th-minute save from Luke James.

“If we play as well as that, I don’t mind waiting everywhere,” added Cooper.

“In the first half, we were superb. The only thing missing was the goal.

“We had two blatant penalties turned down again, hit the post and had other decent chances.

“The first half was everything we had worked on, but the sending-off changed the game.

“We had to become a bit more prudent in trying to attack and the players did magnificent to get a point in the end.”

Stevenage were certainly happier with a point that keeps them 17th, while Barrow dropped to 20th.

Manager Paul Tisdale said: “The day was a mess.

“Am I happy with a point? Yes I am. Did the boys try really hard? Yes. they did. Yes, at times it was a bit of a mess. I am just glad we got something.

“I don’t know if we should have done better at the end or not. But we got a point and it could have turned into an even worse day.”

On the long delay, he added: “It was difficult for everyone – their players as well as our players, the Barrow people trying to rectify the problems and the spectators.

“The worst thing was not knowing when it was going to start. Both sides were ready to go and sometimes you have to take a deep breath and be philosophical about it.”

