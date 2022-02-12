Time running out on being considered a young boss for Newcastle’s Eddie Howe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Time running out on being considered a young boss for Newcastle’s Eddie Howe

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 10.32pm
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (centre) goes into battle with Aston Villa counterpart Steven Gerrard on Sunday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits his days of being considered a “young” manager are fast running out.

Howe, appointed Newcastle’s head coach in November last year, arrived at St James’ Park having established himself as a rising talent in the English game over two spells at Bournemouth either side of a brief interlude at Burnley.

However at 44 and having got the better of new Everton counterpart Frank Lampard, 43, in midweek ahead of Sunday’s showdown with 41-year-old Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, he is well aware of the passage of time.

After being asked about being part of that triumvirate of young English managers, he said with a smile: “I think I’m kidding myself. That’s just become something of a tagline.

“You get to 44 and think, ‘Oh, that doesn’t sound so good these days!’. Hopefully I can get away with it for a little bit longer.”

Many of Howe’s most recent predecessors have aged markedly during their time at St James’ Park as a club with a penchant for making things difficult for itself has lived up to its reputation.

By contrast, he arrived in the wake of a takeover which has brought renewed ambition and perhaps more significantly, eye-watering finance to Tyneside, and the mood-swing has been enormous.

The Magpies climbed out of the relegation zone as a result of Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Everton amid a rapturous reception from the packed stands at St James’ Park and while there is much work still to be done if they are to avoid the drop, Howe admitted he gained an insight into what might lie in wait if he can get things right on the pitch.

He said: ‘The atmosphere around the ground, the feeling everyone had of being connected with each other, it gave me an insight into what the club could be like if we were winning on a consistent basis.

“It allows your thoughts to go in that direction. But we’re not in that moment. We have to be very level and focus on the next game. This game can change very quickly.”

The hectic start to Howe’s reign means he is still living in a hotel while looking for the right home, although that is a situation he hopes to change quickly, particularly if the wins keep coming.

He said: “I’m waiting and just trying to find the right place. My wife is coming up this weekend to look at places. We are well on the way to doing that.

“It’s just with the kids at school and trying to get the balance right for their lives it’s proved a little bit more difficult than we thought. That will happen, but certainly wins help in that respect.”

