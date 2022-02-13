Scotland still in Six Nations hunt despite more Cardiff misery – Stuart McInally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scotland still in Six Nations hunt despite more Cardiff misery – Stuart McInally

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 10.44am
Stuart McInally (centre) rued Scotland’s discipline in Wales (David Davies/PA)
Stuart McInally (centre) rued Scotland’s discipline in Wales (David Davies/PA)

Stuart McInally insists Scotland remain in the Guinness Six Nations title hunt despite failing to end their long wait for a Cardiff victory following Saturday’s 20-17 defeat to Wales.

Dan Biggar’s late drop goal condemned Scotland to an 11th successive Test defeat against Wales in Cardiff – a sequence that stretches back 20 years.

Scotland had beaten England seven days earlier and next meet France – the only unbeaten side in the Championship after two rounds – at Murrayfield on February 26.

Wales v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn appears dejected moments after the Guinness Six Nations defeat to Scotland (David Davies/PA)

Edinburgh hooker McInally said: “The initial feeling after a loss is devastation and disappointment, you want to deliver for the group and for the people of Scotland.

“You saw last week how it important it was for the whole of Scotland when you get the win.

“Hoggy (captain Stuart Hogg) spoke to the group really well after the game.

“It’s disappointing, but the Championship’s still wide open.

“We’ve got France at home next and we’ll go into that full of belief. We’ve had some good results over them recently and we can’t wait to move on.”

Reigning Six Nations champions Wales went into the game low on confidence after being humbled by Ireland in Dublin on the opening weekend.

Dan Biggar kicks a penalty
Dan Biggar’s late drop goal condemned Scotland to an 11th successive Test defeat in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

But Scotland failed to take advantage of Welsh fragility and indiscipline cost them dear as Northampton fly-half Biggar, making his 100th Test appearance, kept the scoreboard moving.

McInally said: “It wasn’t good enough. The referee’s arm was going out too quick.

“We weren’t disciplined enough around the breakdown. Ultimately we stopped tries, but they were just kicking three points and keeping that scoreboard ticking.

“We couldn’t get away from them and they were better than us.

“We were buzzing on the back of last week. But It’s a long time since we’ve won here and we were under no illusion how hard it was going to be.

“Although we give a lot of credit to Wales for playing well and seeing that game out, we really feel we were sub-par.

“We know the opportunity we’ve missed. It’s heart-breaking.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]