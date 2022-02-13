Ross Graham’s performance earns praise as Dundee United see off Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross Graham’s performance earns praise as Dundee United see off Partick Thistle

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 11.28am
Ross Graham impressed for Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross Graham impressed for Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts hailed the performance of young defender Ross Graham as his side kept a fourth successive clean sheet in Saturday’s 1-0 Scottish Cup victory over Partick Thistle.

That run of shut-outs has coincided with the impressive return of 20-year-old Graham from an underwhelming loan spell at Dunfermline.

Since his recall, the defender has thrived despite being thrown in at the deep end with a debut at Celtic Park and he has been involved in clean sheets against Dundee, St Johnstone and Motherwell prior to Saturday’s match.

Courts said: “It’s been really challenging for Ross Graham because he’s played four games in the space of 10 days or so.

“There’s been a lot for him to cope with mentally, physically and emotionally and to come to a place like this and be part of a resolute defensive unit and keep a clean sheet is a lot to be said for his character.”

The United boss was also full of praise for the rest of his backline and particularly goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist who made a string of saves in the match.

“I thought the guys in defence were really resolute today,” he added. “They defended their box really well and we had to do that.

“We did look a bit leggy at times but the pitch is difficult and Partick Thistle are an energetic team and they are used to playing on the surface.

“They’ve also not played as many games as us and they’re a good side but the key thing for us is just making sure we’re in the hat and that’s our fourth clean sheet on the trot so it was really pleasing from a defensive aspect.

“Our goalkeeper was tremendous.

“Coming here today we knew there was going to be some thrills and spills with the conditions and we might need to rely on his shot stopping and cross taking and that was very evident today.”

A number of those saves were from Scott Tiffoney who produced a man-of-the-match performance for the Jags, with his jinking runs and threatening crosses causing the away side problems all afternoon.

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall said: “For a winger, the level of consistency he shows is unbelievable.

“I played here and I was never that consistent.

“I said to him before the game, ‘It is not a free hit for us because our supporters think we should beat Dundee United here’ and we should have done because we were comfortably better than them.”

