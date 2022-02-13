Charlie McCann eager to make more Rangers appearances

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie McCann got his first taste of action with Rangers at Annan on Saturday and left Dumfries wanting more.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Ibrox club from Manchester United last summer but had to wait until the Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against the League Two outfit at Galabank to make his debut for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

The champions were cruising into the quarter-finals thanks to first-half goals from fit-again defender Filip Helander and attackers Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala, when the Dutch boss brought on McCann for Amad Diallo in the 70th minute, having already thrown on fellow youngsters Leon King and Alex Lowry.

After an impressive cameo, McCann said: “I was buzzing. I worked hard for this moment but I have got to appreciate what the boss has done and he has given us young lads chances.

“Obviously it is only a start but it is a great feeling to make your debut for this club. I have to kick on now and try to get more.

“Obviously that’s what I want but it was great to get the first one out of the way.

“Hopefully there will be more, I have just got to keep working hard every day.”

McCann noted the benefit from stepping up from the Gers B-team to train with the first team.

He said: “It is something you strive for and it’s great to have the opportunity.

“You just have to use every moment you can to get better and I feel that is what we are doing and it is all thanks to the boss for giving opportunities like that.”

Travelling Gers fans were delighted to get another viewing of 18-year-old midfielder Lowry who came on for Helander on the hour mark to make his third appearance for the first team.

He said: “I was delighted to get more minutes and thankful for the boss and staff again for giving me the opportunity, just delighted.

“We are training with top-class players every day so it is only going to stand us in good stead if we want to continue playing for this club because there is always expectations on you.”