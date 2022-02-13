David Raya urges Brentford to build on long-awaited clean sheet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Raya wants Brentford to build on their first clean sheet since November following the goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

The Bees ended a run of five straight defeats with a first shut-out in 13 matches as they dug in for a point at the Community Stadium.

“I think a point was a fair result for both teams,” goalkeeper Raya told the Bees website. “There were chances on both goals.

“I thought we created more chances in the first half, we gave them nothing, that was the main focus on the defensive part.

“Obviously we have to be a little bit better on the ball and a bit more attacking but we’re happy with a point and very happy with a clean sheet.

“I thought the lads were brilliant from top to bottom, so I’m happy with the defensive performance.”

Spanish keeper Raya was making only his third appearance since suffering a knee injury against Leicester in October.

“It’s coming along. I’ve played three games after nearly four months out so it’s not enough,” he added.

“But that will come along during the next few games and hopefully I will be back to my normal self.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira also took the defensive positives from a game of few clear-cut chances.

“I think we played at times some good football, but we didn’t really compete offensively,” he said. “On the other side, defensively, we did fantastically well.

“We defended well at the set pieces, we were well organised and managed to win the second ball. I think there are some really positive messages to take.

“I think the approach of both teams was really clear, we both wanted to win the game. But sometimes the organisation doesn’t allow you to perform.

“The foundation is there. We showed the character and the defensive organisation we need to get a result, and now we have to work on those details to allow ourselves to win games.”