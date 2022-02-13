Millers march on at the top of League One

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham strengthened their lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 victory over South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith scored the goals in the second half as the Millers went nine points clear.

Wednesday started brightly with Sam Hutchinson heading over and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing testing Josh Vickers with a low shot after Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson combined well to set him up.

Vickers also had to keep out a shot from Jack Hunt while Barry Bannan fired wide and Liam Palmer shot straight at the keeper towards the end of the half.

Ladapo (59) struck for the visitors with a good finish after Dan Barlaser’s corner was met by a header from Ben Wiles.

Vickers protected his side’s lead, making a good save from Bannan’s well-struck free-kick.

The keeper did well again to keep the hosts at bay after Mendez-Laing found himself one-on-one with him and Richard Wood blocked the follow-up.

But Smith made it 2-0 with a superb curled finish in the 84th minute to seal the points.