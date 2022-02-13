Allan Johnston disappointed by Queen of the South exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen of the South manager Allan Johnston expressed his disappointment after departing the cinch Championship club by “mutual consent.”

The decision was taken after Saturday’s defeat at Morton which kept the Championship’s bottom side side without a win in six matches and four points behind Dunfermline.

In a statement released by the Dumfries club which confirmed assistant Sandy Clark had also left, Johnston said: “It’s disappointing.

“Queens are a great club and I have enjoyed my time with them as a player and a manager.

“We all want them to be successful and I wish them well and hope that they have a strong end to the season and stay in the Championship”.

Chairman Billy Hewitson said “It’s sad but we are in a results business and four wins in 24 isn’t good enough.

“The players were giving everything for them, but we felt it was time for a change to try to push us up the table. We would like to thank both Allan and Sandy for their efforts”.

Captain Willie Gibson has been placed in temporary charge.