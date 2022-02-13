Kurt Zouma drops out of West Ham line-up at Leicester after feeling unwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kurt Zouma drops out of West Ham line-up at Leicester after feeling unwell

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 5.04pm Updated: February 13 2022, 5.06pm
Kurt Zouma withdrew from West Ham’s starting line-up at Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)
Kurt Zouma withdrew from West Ham’s starting line-up at Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma withdrew from the starting line-up for the Premier League game at Leicester on Sunday after complaining of feeling unwell.

Hammers boss David Moyes had included Zouma in his side again, despite the storm of protest surrounding the player following the abuse of his pet cat.

But the France centre-half headed for the tunnel during the warm-up after talking with Moyes and West Ham’s medical staff and the club announced Issa Diop had replaced him in the starting XI a short while later.

Zouma played the full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s home win against Watford just over 24 hours after a video showing him kicking and slapping his pet cat had circulated on social media, sparking widespread condemnation.

The 27-year-old Frenchman, who has been fined two weeks’ wages by West Ham, is the subject of an on-going joint investigation by the RSPCA and Essex Police.

Zouma’s brother Yoan, who is understood to have taken the video, has been suspended by his club, Dagenham, until the RSPCA has completed its probe.

The RSPCA has confiscated Zouma’s two cats, while his personal kit supplier, Adidas, have cut ties with the player and Vitality has suspended its sponsorship as West Ham’s official wellness partner.

Kurt Zouma warmed up before dropping out of West Ham's starting XI for Sunday's Premier League game at Leicester
Kurt Zouma warmed up before dropping out of West Ham’s starting XI for Sunday’s Premier League game at Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

In a press conference on Friday Moyes pleaded for forgiveness for Zouma and told Sky Sports before kick-off at Leicester that “the club have dealt with things in the best way they possibly could”.

Moyes said: “I think they’ve done as much correct as they could. We’ve punished him as much as we could at this moment in time. After that, the law will take care of all the rest of it.”

But Graeme Souness was scathing in his criticism of both Zouma and West Ham.

Souness told Sky Sports: “It (the cat) was abused for entertainment. It was wrong on every level.”

He said West Ham had “mismanaged it from day one” and added: “For me I wouldn’t have played him again this year.

“If I was still a player I wouldn’t want to be in the dressing room with him, I would not want him around the place until he has shown real remorse in whatever way that shows itself.

“The statements mean nothing, fines mean nothing in this instance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]