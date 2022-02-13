Wales are still in the Six Nations fight – Jonathan Davies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wales are still in the Six Nations fight – Jonathan Davies

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 10.02pm
Jonathan Davies is relishing the Six Nations clash against England (David Davies/PA)
Jonathan Davies is relishing the Six Nations clash against England (David Davies/PA)

Jonathan Davies says staying in the fight is key for Wales as a pulsating Guinness Six Nations Championship moves towards its halfway stage.

Wales bounced back from a dispiriting defeat against Ireland to topple Scotland and rejoin the title equation.

England at Twickenham are next up in a fortnight’s time, followed by France in Cardiff, so Wales have huge challenges ahead of them.

But they have at least given themselves a chance of contesting Six Nations silverware, which looked miles off their radar following events in Dublin.

“I think Wayne (Wales head coach Wayne Pivac) alluded to it in the week that it (Scotland game) was almost a final,” Wales centre Davies said.

“In every game now, we have to make sure we are competitive and win.

“Our first game at home was important to show what we can achieve. We were disappointed with the performance last week.

“We still have a chance in this competition, depending on results, but you want to be in the fight.

“We go to Twickenham as a group and we can take some confidence out of the Scotland game, but we know there is a huge amount of work to do.”

Davies made his 100th Test match appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, going on as a second-half substitute and starring defensively to help withstand late Scottish pressure.

He became the 10th Welshman to achieve that feat, emulating his team-mate Dan Biggar, who clocked up three figures in the same game.

Davies added: “I have never been one for personal accolades.

“I would probably trade in 20 caps for a Grand Slam, but every opportunity I am grateful to wear the jersey, and hopefully I get a shot in a couple of weeks. I love every chance I get to put the jersey on.

“I think history has shown with this group over the years that it gets better the more time we spend together.

“We have the opportunity now to go to Twickenham and take on an England squad that is very competitive. It should be a good game.

“Competition is fierce, and everybody wants to win. I think it just shows how strong this competition is, and you have to make sure you are on your best game every week.

“It is going to be a great couple of weeks coming up now with this competition.

“We weren’t happy as a group with the performance out in Dublin. We knew we could play much better than that.

“I think this (Scotland victory) was a stepping stone. Obviously, it was nowhere near the finished article, but I think the attitude and the application from the boys was outstanding all game.”

