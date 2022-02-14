Football rumours: Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United chase Youri Tielemans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United chase Youri Tielemans

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 8.42am
Youri Tielemans’ future is the subject of intense speculation (Mike Egerton/PA)
What the papers say

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are leading the chase for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to the Metro. The 24-year-old is in the last 18 months of his contract and has reportedly told Leicester he will not be extending his stay.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Newcastle are also chasing AC Milan’s Portugal forward Rafael Leao, with the 22-year-old also on Arsenal’s radar.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao
AC Milan’s Rafael Leao is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chelsea remain interested in West Ham’s Declan Rice, but have made signing Sevilla’s France defender Jules Kounde a priority for the summer, the Telegraph reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Armando Broja: Football London claims that Arsenal are interested in a move for the 20-year-old Chelsea striker, who is currently impressing on loan at Southampton.

Gavi: The Spain midfielder is being watched by Liverpool and Manchester United, but Barcelona are hoping to hold on to the 17-year-old, according to ESPN.

