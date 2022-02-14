Football rumours: Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United chase Youri Tielemans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are leading the chase for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to the Metro. The 24-year-old is in the last 18 months of his contract and has reportedly told Leicester he will not be extending his stay.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Newcastle are also chasing AC Milan’s Portugal forward Rafael Leao, with the 22-year-old also on Arsenal’s radar.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chelsea remain interested in West Ham’s Declan Rice, but have made signing Sevilla’s France defender Jules Kounde a priority for the summer, the Telegraph reports.

Social media round-up

Gary Neville claims he knows Man Utd stars behind "disgusting" dressing room leakshttps://t.co/0p7gncVU6q pic.twitter.com/ssp6cBsGCb — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 13, 2022

Brendan Rogers says Youri Tielemans has not rejected contract as Prem giants circle for Belgium starhttps://t.co/0L8sCPRfYs — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 13, 2022

Players to watch

Armando Broja: Football London claims that Arsenal are interested in a move for the 20-year-old Chelsea striker, who is currently impressing on loan at Southampton.

Gavi: The Spain midfielder is being watched by Liverpool and Manchester United, but Barcelona are hoping to hold on to the 17-year-old, according to ESPN.