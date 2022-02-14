Will Keane could keep starting spot after goalscoring return as Wigan host Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Will Keane could again start for Wigan as they come up against Crewe at the DW Stadium on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old striker played 71 minutes on his return from injury at the weekend and scored in a 2-1 win over Charlton, and the club’s leading scorer will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts.

Midfielder Thelo Aasgaard is unavailable after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a stress fracture.

Defender Tom Pearce remains a doubt for Leam Richardson’s side.

Crewe’s Chris Long may come back into the starting line-up in midweek.

The 26-year-old striker dropped to the bench for Alex’s 4-1 defeat to Accrington but is likely to start against Wigan.

Striker Mikael Mandron is recovering from a knee injury and will not be in David Artell’s plans for a number of weeks.

Manchester City loanee Ben Knight, Rio Adebisi and Scott Robertson remain long-term injury absentees.