Will Keane could keep starting spot after goalscoring return as Wigan host Crewe

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 1.08pm
Will Keane is back in Leam Richardson’s plans for Wigan after injury (Tess Derry/PA)
Will Keane is back in Leam Richardson’s plans for Wigan after injury (Tess Derry/PA)

Will Keane could again start for Wigan as they come up against Crewe at the DW Stadium on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old striker played 71 minutes on his return from injury at the weekend and scored in a 2-1 win over Charlton, and the club’s leading scorer will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts.

Midfielder Thelo Aasgaard is unavailable after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a stress fracture.

Defender Tom Pearce remains a doubt for Leam Richardson’s side.

Crewe’s Chris Long may come back into the starting line-up in midweek.

The 26-year-old striker dropped to the bench for Alex’s 4-1 defeat to Accrington but is likely to start against Wigan.

Striker Mikael Mandron is recovering from a knee injury and will not be in David Artell’s plans for a number of weeks.

Manchester City loanee Ben Knight, Rio Adebisi and Scott Robertson remain long-term injury absentees.

