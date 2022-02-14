Rubin Colwill ruled out of Cardiff’s Championship clash with Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rubin Colwill ruled out of Cardiff’s Championship clash with Coventry

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 1.48pm
Cardiff’s Rubin Colwill is out for the visit of Coventry (Simon Galloway/PA)
Cardiff's Rubin Colwill is out for the visit of Coventry (Simon Galloway/PA)

Rubin Colwill will miss Cardiff’s Championship clash with Coventry while Isaac Vassell has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Playmaker Colwill suffered a foot injury ahead of the defeat at Millwall on Saturday.

Vassell, whose contract expires in the summer, has suffered a setback from his recovery from a long-term leg injury and is not expected to feature again this season.

Max Watters and James Collins are pushing to break into the squad for the Bluebirds.

Coventry midfielders Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly remain sidelined for the Sky Blues.

Eccles tore his calf and a tendon, while Kelly has suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury and the duo could be out for up to two months.

Matty Godden (appendicitis) is due to have an appointment this week as he looks to return.

Fankaty Dabo has returned to training following a problem in his pelvic area but the game is likely to come too soon for the full-back.

