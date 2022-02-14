Brooke Norton-Cuffy could start again for Lincoln against Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brooke Norton-Cuffy could start again for Lincoln against Doncaster

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 1.54pm
Michael Appleton could call upon Brooke Norton-Cuffy for Lincoln’s clash against Doncaster (Nick Potts/PA)
Michael Appleton could call upon Brooke Norton-Cuffy for Lincoln’s clash against Doncaster (Nick Potts/PA)

Brooke Norton-Cuffy could again start for Lincoln as they come up against lowly Doncaster in Sky Bet League One.

The 18-year-old full-back on loan from Arsenal made his first start for Michael Appleton’s side in their 1-1 draw with Wycombe on the weekend and his performance could earn him a place in the side again.

Forward Tom Hopper continues to recover from a shin injury but Tuesday’s fixture could come too soon.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt and defender Lewis Montsma remain sidelined with knee issues.

Adam Clayton could come into the Doncaster side.

The 33-year-old midfielder has been on the bench for Doncaster’s last three games while he has been building up his fitness and could make an appearance at Sincil Bank.

Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith is a doubt in midfield as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Midfielder Tommy Rowe played 90 minutes last time out after recovering from an ankle injury but John Bostock, Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor, Cameron John, and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain on the sidelines.

