Dan Ballard may return for Millwall against QPR

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 3.46pm
Millwall defender Dan Ballard has not played since knee surgery in December (Mike Egerton/PA)
Millwall defender Dan Ballard has not played since knee surgery in December (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dan Ballard could feature in the Millwall squad as they host London rivals QPR on Tuesday night.

The on-loan Arsenal defender underwent knee surgery in December but has played for the Millwall Under-23s to gain fitness.

Lions manager Gary Rowett has no fresh injury concerns and could stick with the side that beat Cardiff 2-1.

If he does shuffle his pack, the likes of George Saville and Mason Bennett will be pushing to start, the latter having scored the winner off the bench against the Bluebirds.

QPR will be hoping to have Chris Willock available.

The winger has hit seven Championship goals this season but missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Barnsley.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton said it was just a “minor knock” and Willock could be in line for a speedy return to the side.

Defender Sam McCallum (hamstring) and goalkeeper Jordan Archer (shoulder) remain sidelined.

