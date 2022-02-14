Newcastle and England forward Mark Wilson retires from rugby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle and England forward Mark Wilson retires from rugby

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 4.30pm Updated: February 14 2022, 7.42pm
Newcastle and England forward Mark Wilson has retired from rugby (Mike Egerton/PA)
England international Mark Wilson has retired from rugby with immediate effect.

The 32-year-old Newcastle skipper and back-row forward won 23 caps and went on as a replacement during the 2019 World Cup final between England and South Africa in Japan.

In a statement released by the Falcons, Wilson said a knee injury had made him “reassess where I am at from a career point of view”.

Wilson, who played 237 times for Newcastle, made a solitary club appearance this season following knee surgery.

“I’ve taken the decision to retire from rugby. It is a decision that has been hard to make, but it is the right one for me and my family right now,” he said.

“My injury has made me reassess where I am at from a career point of view.

“That has been in the background and been in my thoughts quite a lot, and while it hasn’t been the case that the injury has physically ended my career in its own right, it has certainly been one of the main things which has added to my decision.”

England v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Mark Wilson in action for England against Wales (Adam Davy/PA)

Wilson’s final England appearance was against Ireland in Dublin during last season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

He was also part of England’s Six Nations-winning squad in 2020, having made his Test debut against Argentina three years earlier.

Wilson added: “I will still be coming to watch games and supporting the club, but for now it is time to get on with the next part of my life.

“To begin with I just want to take some time off. My wife has started a new business within the past year, so I want to support her in that, and I just want to be around for the kids a little bit more.

“I want to make sure I am fully committed to the next thing that I do, and that it is the right thing for me.

“I am excited about what is next for us as a family, and proud of what I’ve been able to contribute to the club during my time here.”

England head coach Eddie Jones paid tribute to Wilson, saying: “A great player, but more importantly a great guy.

“He has an incredible work ethic and determination. He never stopped working to improve. He is an inspiring player who will be missed in the game.”

Newcastle rugby director added: “We are all gutted and disappointed that Mark is retiring from rugby, but he has made a massive contribution to this club.

“He epitomises what we are about as someone who has come through our academy system, and he can look back and be proud about what was a fantastic career.

“Mark is a team man who has put his body on the line time and time again.

“He embodies our home-grown philosophy, and we all felt an enormous sense of pride when he went on to do so well on the international stage.”

