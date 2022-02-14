Barry Ferguson resignation means Alloa seek a new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barry Ferguson resignation means Alloa seek a new manager

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 4.38pm
Barry Ferguson has left Alloa (Nigel French/PA)
Barry Ferguson has left his position as Alloa manager.

The cinch League One club announced that the former Rangers and Scotland midfielder had “tendered his resignation”.

A statement added: “Barry believes that the team needs a change in direction over the rest of the season and he therefore wishes to step aside to allow someone else time to give the players that fresh impetus.”

The former Clyde manager took over relegated Alloa in the summer, days  after leading Kelty Hearts into the Scottish league.

However, Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by bottom club East Fife left the team with only one league win since October and in a precarious position in eighth place in the table.

East Fife cut the gap on Alloa to seven points and the Clackmannanshire team are only a point above Peterhead, who occupy a play-off place.

Chairman Mike Mulraney said on the club’s official website: “I have huge respect for Barry and appreciate the effort he has given the club this season.

“Whilst I share Barry’s disappointment in our performances over the last few weeks I have nothing but praise for his endeavour and commitment to the club in his time with us.

“His professionalism and dedication has been a credit to him and he leaves with our best wishes and thanks.”

