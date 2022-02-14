Exeter midfielder Harry Kite injured for Harrogate clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter will be without the injured Harry Kite for the visit of Harrogate on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to be out for at least a couple of weeks after he was replaced in the 17th minute of the Grecians’ 1-0 win at Bradford with a groin injury.

Josh Key passed a late fitness test ahead of the visit to Bradford and could be rested for the midweek tie.

Kieran Phillips bagged his first goal in Exeter colours over the weekend and will be hoping to start once again.

Harrogate’s Calum Kavanagh could return for the trip to Devon.

The 18-year-old was left out of Town’s 3-3 draw with Rochdale due to a quad injury but had returned to training a couple of days prior to the fixture.

Defensive pair Rory McArdle and Lewis Richards both suffered groin injuries in their goalless draw with Mansfield earlier this month and will both serve some time on the sidelines.

Defender Ryan Fallowfield and winger Simon Power are both long-term injury absentees.