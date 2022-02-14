Exeter midfielder Harry Kite injured for Harrogate clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exeter midfielder Harry Kite injured for Harrogate clash

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 4.40pm
Harry Kite sustained an injury in the win over Bradford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kite sustained an injury in the win over Bradford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Exeter will be without the injured Harry Kite for the visit of Harrogate on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to be out for at least a couple of weeks after he was replaced in the 17th minute of the Grecians’ 1-0 win at Bradford with a groin injury.

Josh Key passed a late fitness test ahead of the visit to Bradford and could be rested for the midweek tie.

Kieran Phillips bagged his first goal in Exeter colours over the weekend and will be hoping to start once again.

Harrogate’s Calum Kavanagh could return for the trip to Devon.

The 18-year-old was left out of Town’s 3-3 draw with Rochdale due to a quad injury but had returned to training a couple of days prior to the fixture.

Defensive pair Rory McArdle and Lewis Richards both suffered groin injuries in their goalless draw with Mansfield earlier this month and will both serve some time on the sidelines.

Defender Ryan Fallowfield and winger Simon Power are both long-term injury absentees.

