More than one ring for Rapp as love is in the air – Monday's sporting social By Press Association February 14 2022, 6.36pm Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend after the Super Bowl (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 14. Valentine's Day Happy Valentines Day @ColeenRoo ❤️🍭 pic.twitter.com/e2k7jDIPEH— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 14, 2022 Today I'm celebrating us! Let’s keep lifting each other up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U5xpnvXvpx— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) February 14, 2022 I am so sorry 😢 but the truth is 😘 it has to come out every year #HappyValentinesDay everybody 😂🤣🥰 pic.twitter.com/ggf62HYZPP— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) February 14, 2022 The look you give that special someone on valentine’s day❤️ @parisfury1 my look to u.❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pl3RiNIMrt— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 14, 2022 Feliz San Valentín mi amor 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/WdIj61f8UA— Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) February 14, 2022 Roses are redViolets are blue We’re expecting baby number two! Due early August ❤️ @sammimarsh1 pic.twitter.com/VRWCYWn3uk— James Wade (@JamesWade180) February 14, 2022 Happy Valentine's Day @anaivanovic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1bvkCilB4G— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) February 14, 2022 Happy Valentine’s Day everybody, but especially to my two Valentines! I am a lucky girl! Thank you for choosing me every single day and for always being there for me! I love doing life with you! ❤️ #family pic.twitter.com/gdOkRQfkLQ— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 14, 2022 Happy Valentine's Day! 😘 pic.twitter.com/Vr2UZdbyWE— Premier League (@premierleague) February 14, 2022 Super Bowl MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!!CONGRATS, @trapp07!!! pic.twitter.com/LHt6qczuNv— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022 LA WE DID IT!— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 14, 2022 Told you I’ll be back for u! 🏆— Von Miller (@VonMiller) February 14, 2022 Do it to get a crown that will last forever.— Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 14, 2022 OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022 this halftime show is ridiculous🔥🔥🔥— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) February 14, 2022 Football Zlatan was in the gym. Patience pic.twitter.com/i9U5sXWJO3— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) February 14, 2022 Newcastle were still celebrating Sunday’s victory. Good morning! 😄⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xUIeSCbr2X— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 14, 2022 Gary Lineker stuck up for Becks. You might dislike him, for whatever reason, but David Beckham was a great footballer. One of our finest. https://t.co/2fcDuLURRS— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 14, 2022 Cricket Ben Stokes was hard at it. KP hit out at the selectors. Broad – 152 TestsAnderson – 169 TestsOn par with Ambrose/Walsh, Younis/Akram, Donald/Pollock etc.If they don’t get a chance to say goodbye to English cricket ON THE FIELD, then it’s an absolute DISGRACE!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 14, 2022 Unlucky. Feel for @Uz_Khawaja clearly hit his back hip. https://t.co/MyOyDAl2Kd— David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 14, 2022 Formula One Tom Holland was impressed by Lewis Hamilton. 👏👏 @TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/5Qxo4OYjdz— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 14, 2022 Boxing Anthony Joshua trained hard. Winter Olympics Shot of the day? Above the clouds? ⛅️🤔📸: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/L7d4kEC98O— Olympics (@Olympics) February 14, 2022 Athletics Usain Bolt was at the Super Bowl. Country Yutes in Building #SuperBowlLVI ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ArFtcBQced— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 14, 2022 Rugby Union France were spotted sharing the love. Happy Valentines day ❤️ #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/niLSgWGnYY— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 14, 2022 England turned the clock back. 𝓞𝓷 𝓣𝓱𝓲𝓼 𝓓𝓪𝔂 in 2016 @maroitoje made his England debut against Italy in a 40-9 victory in the Six Nations 🌹#EnglandRugbyThrowback pic.twitter.com/mOc6kiRvB8— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 14, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor downed it. Snooker A big win for Neil Robertson. Golf Tributes were paid to Eduardo Romero after his death at the age of 67. This really hurts..Eduardo was the nicest man.A great friend that always was a pleasure to be around.He had a big game but more importantly an even bigger heart.RIP, dear El Gato,A true great ambassador for Argentina and for our game.💔 https://t.co/ONiH0DL8Jv— Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) February 14, 2022 Eduardo Romero ‘ El Gato ‘ the beautiful golfer.What a man! Such a warm character! With a kind heart! Inspirational ! Generous!..and alway😃Smiling! #legend We’ll all miss ‘the cat’ RIP 😥 pic.twitter.com/gPp7tlaGqg— Ken Brown ..⛳️ (@KenBrownGolf) February 14, 2022 Such sad news. Eduardo was one of the good guys. Such sad news. Eduardo was one of the good guys. My thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/T0DT9HOLlR— Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) February 14, 2022 Richard Bland was enjoying the good life. Home for the week with my ❤️😍 #maldives pic.twitter.com/lJnlFjnPMr— Richard Bland (@blandy73) February 14, 2022