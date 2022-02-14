Nick Tompkins not interested in hype ahead of Wales’ game with England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nick Tompkins not interested in hype ahead of Wales’ game with England

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 10.02pm
Wales centre Nick Tompkins is relishing tackling England at Twickenham
Wales centre Nick Tompkins is relishing tackling England at Twickenham

Nick Tompkins has no intention of getting caught up in inevitable hype that will accompany the build-up towards Wales’ Guinness Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham later this month.

For Saracens centre Tompkins that should mean opposing a number of his club colleagues – players like Maro Itoje, Max Malins and Jamie George – as the tournament reaches its halfway point.

“I know how personal it is in terms of the history of the rivalry and stuff, and I love that,” he said.

Owen Watkin
Owen Watkin will be in Wales’ midfield selection mix to face England (Nigel French/PA)

“For me, I work better when I am level-headed. I don’t want to get too involved in that emotional side because I feel sometimes it can waste energy.

“I will look forward to playing some of the Saracens boys, and I will definitely want to give them a couple! But it is not something I will want to thrive my energy massively from.”

Tompkins, an England Under-20 international who qualifies for Wales through his grandmother, finds himself in a fiercely-competitive midfield area.

But fine displays against Ireland and Scotland have arguably put him top of a pile that also features Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin and a fit-again Uilisi Halaholo, with wing Josh Adams also an option there for Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

“The competition is there. That’s good, it is there and alive,” added Tompkins, who has won 18 caps.

“We all have to step up and take the lead and show what we can do. I want to be in the starting 12 or 13 – that is my personal goal – but there are other lads as well, brilliant players, who also want the same.

Rugby Union – RBS 6 Nations Championship 2012 – England v Wales – Twickenham
Wales players celebrate after beating England at Twickenham in 2012 (David Davies/PA)

“We will help each other through it. Whoever starts will get the backing of everybody, and that’s the good thing. But we will all be competing hard for it.

“I need to be physical as a 12, and that is one of the things I want to improve and show the coaching staff and players. It is an all-round game. You need to be physical to win this tournament.”

Wales head to Twickenham – a ground where they last won a Six Nations fixture in 2012 – on Saturday week having put themselves back in title contention following victory over Scotland, which came seven days after a heavy defeat against Ireland.

Unbeaten Six Nations leaders France then follow in Cardiff a fortnight later, so Wales have some huge challenges ahead, but they are at least in the mix again.

“After the Ireland game we had to have a long look at ourselves,” Tompkins said.

“We wanted to give an answer (against Scotland) for us and everybody out there. A lot were writing us off, so I am just proud the boys put in a shift in defence and we fronted up a bit and our attack was a bit better.

“It was a good improvement all-round, but we can do much better. If we keep steadily improving, hopefully when it comes to England we will be hitting the right strides.”

