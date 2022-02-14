Kevin Nisbet hoping to kick on after ending goal drought against Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Nisbet hoping to kick on after ending goal drought against Arbroath

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 10.30pm
Kevin Nisbet scored in Hibernian’s win at Arbroath (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kevin Nisbet hopes his impressive strike in Hibernian’s Scottish Cup win at Arbroath on Sunday can spark a goal flurry at the business end of the season.

The Scotland striker has endured a frustrating campaign so far, struggling to hit the heights of last term when he netted 18 times.

Nisbet, who has come under fire after registering only five league goals, produced an excellent finish at Gayfield to put Hibs 2-1 ahead as he ended a five-game barren run with his ninth of the season in all competitions.

He is optimistic that it will lead to a prolific few months for himself as he bids to help Shaun Maloney’s Hibs climb the cinch Premiership table and make it to Hampden in the Scottish Cup.

“My performances I wasn’t so worried about, it was more about getting a goal,” said Nisbet. “In our last few games I had put in performances but hadn’t been scoring.

“It was all about the goal, and I got that. I scored against Cove as well in the last round so hopefully I can score in the next round as well.

“The gaffer has been on at me to get in between the sticks, and I have always been doing that.

“But I have been going through one of those spells where I am going front post and the ball is going back post, and vice-versa. It will turn and hopefully that goal will kick me on.”

Nisbet knows he needs to get the goals flowing again if he is to secure himself a place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for next month’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

“For me to get on to the international stage I need to be scoring goals and putting in performances,” he said.

“Hopefully Sunday will go a long way towards me doing that.”

Hibs have not won any of their six league matches since the winter break, but Nisbet believes the 3-1 victory at Championship leaders Arbroath can restore morale within Maloney’s squad.

“It’s stopped the rot and getting that win can get the spirits back up,” he said.

“It’s helped get the confidence up as you saw at the end of the game where we passed the ball really well and created chances. Hopefully we can take that into the Ross County game.”

