Objective complete – James McPake pleased to see Dundee avoid cup shock

Dundee boss James McPake was content to see his cinch Premiership side grind out victory as they overcame Peterhead 3-0 to progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

McPake’s men had to battle to progress, with a Charlie Adam penalty giving them the lead just after the half-hour mark before Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan added further goals in the second half.

Dundee’s reward was a home tie against Rangers in the next round.

McPake said: “It wasn’t nice, especially in the first half, but it’s objective complete. We’re in the next round and with a home tie.

“We knew it was going to be tough. We were under no illusions. The TV were here for one reason – they’re hoping for an upset and we had to avoid that.

“There were bits of quality in the game – Charlie’s assist for Niall. I’ve not seen the penalty back, but I think Peterhead should have had one as well.

“In eight years we’ve only been in the quarter-finals of this cup once and I don’t think that’s good enough.

“We’ll switch our focus to Celtic now, but I think the four games after that will be pivotal in what we go on to achieve this season.”

The scoreline was harsh on Peterhead, who were aggrieved not to be awarded a spot-kick of their own for what seemed a blatant foul by goalkeeper Ian Lawlor on Ryan Duncan a minute before half-time.

Manager Jim McInally said: “I think the referee was the only person in the stadium who didn’t think it was a penalty.

“It’s a big moment – we were playing well and if we’d scored we’d have gone in at 1-1.

“We’re trying to bring in young players who’ve been at bigger clubs and give them a platform to move back up, and I think some of them have shown they’re capable of doing that.”