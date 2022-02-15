On this day in 1995: Rioting England fans force Ireland friendly to be abandoned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 1995: Rioting England fans force Ireland friendly to be abandoned

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 6.01am
On this day in 1995, Rioting England fans forced a Dublin friendly to be abandoned after 27 minutes (Martin McCullough/PA)
On this day in 1995, Rioting England fans forced a Dublin friendly to be abandoned after 27 minutes (Martin McCullough/PA)

On this day in 1995, rioting England fans forced a Dublin friendly to be abandoned after 27 minutes with the Republic of Ireland leading 1-0 at the time.

The shameful scenes at Lansdowne Road were a dark moment in the history of English football, with a number of fans suffering injuries and 40 people arrested.

With England trailing, some fans in the upper west stand started ripping up seats and benches before hurling them at Irish supporters below. It later emerged that far-right groups had bought tickets for the match to cause trouble.

Nazi salutes were seen from section of the England fans
The match in Dublin was called off following crowd trouble (Martin McCullough/PA)

Ireland were leading 1-0 through David Kelly’s 22nd-minute strike, but it was soon after England midfielder David Platt had a goal ruled out for offside in the 27th minute that crowd trouble forced the game to be stopped.

There was a 12-minute delay as the players left the field before the match was called off despite pleas from Ireland manager Jack Charlton and his England counterpart Terry Venables.

There were eight players in the Ireland starting line-up for the match who had been born in England.

Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton
Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton had called for calm (Martin McCullough/PA)

Charlton, a World Cup winner with England, said at the time: “I’ve seen a lot in football but I’ve never seen anything like that. Every Englishman should be ashamed.”

There was an official public inquiry in the wake of the trouble by former chief justice of Ireland, Thomas Finlay, where it was concluded that the violence was caused only by England fans, without any provocation.

Ireland and England did not play each other again for another 18 years following the abandoned friendly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier