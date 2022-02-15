Football rumours: Paul Pogba undecided on Man Utd future as PSG prepare offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Paul Pogba undecided on Man Utd future as PSG prepare offer

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 6.26am
Paul Pogba is still undecided about whether or not to move away from Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paris St Germain are preparing an enticing offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Mail. But the 28-year-old, who is also being monitored by Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, has not ruled out staying at Old Trafford.

Chelsea forward Armando Broja has left open a move to Arsenal, according to the Daily Express. Mikel Arteta has reportedly become interested in the 20-year-old while watching his performances on loan at Southampton.

Armando Broja
Armando Broja is currently on loan to Southampton from Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA).

After Arsenal failed to secure any forward replacements for 32-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January window, the Mirror reports that Arteta had snubbed a deal with Paris St Germain that would have secured them 28-year-old Mauro Icardi. The same paper adds that they may look to convert 20-year-old Gabriel Martinelli into a centre-forward in the summer instead of finding a replacement.

Diego Carlos: Newcastle will offer Sevilla a fresh deal for the 28-year-old defender in the summer, according to Marca.

Nico Gonzalez: The same publication reports the 20-year-old Barcelona midfielder is being monitored by Manchester City and two other unnamed Premier League teams.

