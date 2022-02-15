Bradford sack manager Derek Adams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bradford sack manager Derek Adams

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 9.48am
Bradford have parted company with Derek Adams (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bradford have sacked manager Derek Adams following their 1-0 loss to Exeter on Saturday.

Adams arrived at the Utilita Energy Stadium in June, just weeks after he won promotion to Sky Bet League One with Morecambe via the play-offs.

Since his arrival he has only managed to earn nine wins from 37 games in charge at the West Yorkshire club.

Chief executive officer Ryan Sparks said: “On behalf of the board, it is with deep regret that we have come to the decision to part company with Derek Adams.

“A sustained period of consideration has led to this decision and it is felt that, with all things taken into account, the club must move in a different direction with regards to the role of first-team manager.

“We would like to thank Derek for his efforts while at Valley Parade, and wish him the very best for the future.”

Pressure was mounting on the Bradford board to take action after 15,000 home fans saw their side lose to promotion-chasers Exeter at the weekend.

Adams departs Bradford just eight months after he signed a three-year deal with the club.

The Bantams are in 11th position in the League Two table and find themselves eight points behind the play-off spots heading into the final third of the season.

The club confirmed on Tuesday morning that assistant manager Mark Trueman will take caretaker charge of the first-team with immediate effect, and will lead the group for Bradford’s away clash with Oldham on Saturday.

