James Vaughan named Tranmere sporting director at age 33

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 1.24pm
James Vaughan has become Tranmere’s sporting director at the age of 33 (Richard Sellers/PA)
James Vaughan has been appointed Tranmere’s sporting director at the age of 33.

The former striker, who is the Premier League’s youngest ever goal-scorer at the age of 16 years and 270 days after netting on his top-flight Everton debut in 2005, retired at the end of last season.

Vaughan has just completed a master’s degree in sporting directorship and told the Tranmere website: “Having been around the club for two years now and having spoken with the chairman (Mark Palios), I am excited about being able to be part of the project going forwards.

“I have always had a good relationship with Micky (Mellon, manager) both as a player and working with him as part of the team involved in building the current squad over the last six months.”

Mellon said: “James is young, modern and dynamic in a very important position for the club’s development.

“I am looking forward to continue working with him as I know he will bring all the qualities he showed as a player when dealing with the important task of ensuring that we have players both with the ability and the attitude to properly represent this football club.”

Vaughan, capped by England at under-21 level, scored 120 goals in 408 senior appearances, with Tranmere the final stop on his 13-club career.

Palios, a former chief executive of the Football Association, said: “We are delighted that James has accepted the role as sporting director.

“He has a clear understanding of what makes a Tranmere player and how we want to play.

“James has recently worked alongside Steve Beck who will continue to advise regarding the recruitment process.

“His appointment is another step in the restructuring of the club’s footballing processes which has been ongoing since the decision to exit the academy system four years ago.”

