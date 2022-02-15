Owls to assess Nathaniel Mendez-Laing ahead of Accrington clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be assessed ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Accrington after he was taken off as a precaution against Rotherham.

Boss Darren Moore is still without a long list of players, including striker Lee Gregory who has missed the Owls’ last five games with a foot injury.

Defensive duo Lewis Gibson and Dominic Iorfa have resumed full training but will not return until the end of February.

Harlee Dean, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Josh Windass and Tyreece John-Jules remain long-term absentees.

Accrington striker Colby Bishop returned to the starting XI in Stanley’s crushing 4-1 win against Crewe at the weekend.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Forward John O’Sullivan is a doubt as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Joe Pritchard could return after recently resuming full training following a hamstring issue.