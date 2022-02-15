Owls to assess Nathaniel Mendez-Laing ahead of Accrington clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Owls to assess Nathaniel Mendez-Laing ahead of Accrington clash

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 2.41pm
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be assessed (Nigel French/PA)
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be assessed (Nigel French/PA)

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be assessed ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Accrington after he was taken off as a precaution against Rotherham.

Boss Darren Moore is still without a long list of players, including striker Lee Gregory who has missed the Owls’ last five games with a foot injury.

Defensive duo Lewis Gibson and Dominic Iorfa have resumed full training but will not return until the end of February.

Harlee Dean, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Josh Windass and Tyreece John-Jules remain long-term absentees.

Accrington striker Colby Bishop returned to the starting XI in Stanley’s crushing 4-1 win against Crewe at the weekend.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Forward John O’Sullivan is a doubt as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Joe Pritchard could return after recently resuming full training following a hamstring issue.

