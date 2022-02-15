Liverpool get Jordan Henderson boost ahead of Inter Milan trip By Press Association February 15 2022, 2.44pm Jordan Henderson in training ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Milan (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to travel to Inter Milan for their last-16 Champions League first leg. The midfielder sustained a gashed knee in Sunday’s win at Burnley but is set to fly out with the rest of the team. January signing Luis Diaz has been added to the squad and is likely to make his European debut for the club in the San Siro. Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Robertson, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Morton, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Mane, Diaz. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Jurgen Klopp says there are ‘no real bargains’ in his Liverpool squad Maxwel Cornet fit for Burnley’s match with Liverpool Mohamed Salah expected to return as Liverpool host Leicester in Premier League Harvey Elliott hails ‘dream’ goalscoring return in battle to make Liverpool team