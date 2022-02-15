Sheffield Wednesday monitoring Nathaniel Mendez-Laing ahead of Accrington game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sheffield Wednesday monitoring Nathaniel Mendez-Laing ahead of Accrington game

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 4.54pm
Former Cardiff winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, left, will be assessed by Sheffield Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Cardiff winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, left, will be assessed by Sheffield Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could face a late fitness test before the home game against Accrington.

Mendez-Laing was withdrawn in the closing stages of Sunday’s home defeat to Rotherham as a precaution and will be monitored.

Accrington’s visit may come too soon for striker Lee Gregory (toe) and although Dominic Iorfa (hip) and Lewis Gibson (muscle) are both back in training, neither is in contention.

Chey Dunkley, Josh Windass, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Harlee Dean are still out, Olamide Shodipo and Tyreece John-Jules are long-term absentees and Dennis Adeniran will miss the rest of the season.

Accrington will be without suspended defender Ross Sykes, who starts a two-game ban after receiving his 10th booking of the season.

Striker John O’Sullivan missed Saturday’s 4-1 home win against Crewe due to a hamstring strain and will be assessed.

Boss John Coleman has no new injury worries as his side chase a third straight league win.

Forward Korede Adedoyin, a deadline-day signing from the Owls, is hoping to return to the squad and face his former club.

