Sheffield Wednesday monitoring Nathaniel Mendez-Laing ahead of Accrington game

Sheffield Wednesday winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could face a late fitness test before the home game against Accrington.

Mendez-Laing was withdrawn in the closing stages of Sunday’s home defeat to Rotherham as a precaution and will be monitored.

Accrington’s visit may come too soon for striker Lee Gregory (toe) and although Dominic Iorfa (hip) and Lewis Gibson (muscle) are both back in training, neither is in contention.

Chey Dunkley, Josh Windass, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Harlee Dean are still out, Olamide Shodipo and Tyreece John-Jules are long-term absentees and Dennis Adeniran will miss the rest of the season.

Accrington will be without suspended defender Ross Sykes, who starts a two-game ban after receiving his 10th booking of the season.

Striker John O’Sullivan missed Saturday’s 4-1 home win against Crewe due to a hamstring strain and will be assessed.

Boss John Coleman has no new injury worries as his side chase a third straight league win.

Forward Korede Adedoyin, a deadline-day signing from the Owls, is hoping to return to the squad and face his former club.