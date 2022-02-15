John McGuinness hints at retirement after Isle of Man TT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

John McGuinness hints at retirement after Isle of Man TT

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 5.18pm
John McGuinness has hinted at retirement later this year (Steve Parsons/PA)
John McGuinness has hinted at retirement later this year (Steve Parsons/PA)

Isle of Man TT star John McGuinness has hinted at retirement after this year’s competition.

The 49-year-old, who collected an MBE for services to motorcycle racing at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, said the race in May – which he has won 23 times – could be his last.

Speaking after the ceremony, the motorsport champion told the PA news agency: “Last time I raced there I didn’t have a great TT and I didn’t want to finish my racing career on a breakdown so this, never said it before, could possibly be my last TT but I wanted to just go there with everything, you know, all the i’s dotted and t’s crossed and go and enjoy it and see where we end up.”

McGuinness, from Morecambe, Lancashire, added that riders were “a little bit nervous” about the race following a break during the pandemic.

He said: “Getting back to racing, we’re all a little bit nervous, all us riders especially.

“We did some racing through Covid but not the road racing like in the Isle of Man so we’ve all been away for two years.

“The bikes are getting faster, none of us have been there so we’re all nervous, there’s a lot of anticipation but, you watch, once we get there it will be flat out, it will be 200mph, we’ll be doing what we do but, you know, it’s leading up to my 100 starts – my century of starts – I’ll be 50 years old, which is probably one of the oldest on the grid, it’s 30 years of anniversary of the Honda Fireblade, which I ride, so there’s loads of little boxes being ticked.”

The racer attended the ceremony with his wife Becky and said collecting the MBE from the Princess Royal was “the icing on the cake” of his career.

He said: “I’m really pleased, proud of it really, family’s proud, kids are proud, can’t wait to get home and show it them really.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]