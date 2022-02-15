Starc’s wrong un and Biles gets engaged – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 15.

Football

Christian Eriksen reflected on a lovely 30th birthday.

Such a privilege to have played 50 games for the Villa. I'll never take it for granted. Thank you for all the support 🦁💜 pic.twitter.com/NJAiso6xCm — Jacob Ramsey (@JacobRamsey28) February 15, 2022

Jacob Ramsey was feeling privileged.

Sergio Aguero declared his love for Phil Foden.

My favourite player now ❤️ https://t.co/ZZYhWJms8g — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 15, 2022

John Terry was not happy with Neil Warnock.

Joey Barton and Nigel Owens exchanged messages.

Best in the business Nigel. Hope you’re well mate 🤣👍 https://t.co/aprDK6Uk5X — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) February 15, 2022

Six and counting for N’Golo Kante.

A sixth major trophy at Chelsea for @nglkante at the weekend! 💙 pic.twitter.com/j7ua6M519J — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 15, 2022

Cheikhou Kouyate got a hero’s welcome.

A guard of honour for the AFCON champion 🇸🇳🏆 Cheikhou Kouyaté ❤️💙#CPFC pic.twitter.com/iaYEeW42ef — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 15, 2022

Tennis

Novak Djokovic had his say.

I am grateful for the opportunity to answer questions from @amolrajan and set the record straight. Watch the full interview today at 8.30pm GMT on @BBC1 in the UK and BBC World.https://t.co/QkFH1p8GWJ — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 15, 2022

What a point!

Cricket

Not Mitchell Starc’s best delivery.

"I don't think I've ever seen a ball go that wide!" Matthew Wade had no chance with that one! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/MjC8sCvYtk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 15, 2022

Motor Racing

Happy 24th birthday George Russell.

They grow up so fast. 🤩 24-years-old today, Happy Birthday @GeorgeRussell63 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/5GKL4i3eOW — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 15, 2022

A new era for Williams.

Welcome to the new era. Introducing the FW44 💪 pic.twitter.com/nkOIOYmhpO — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 15, 2022

Jenson Button was a fan.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles got engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

WOKE UP A FIANCÉE 💍💍😭 I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎@jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/BcrWvhEE38 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 15, 2022

Rugby Union

England turned the clock back.

On this day in 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ @JasonLeonard114 played his last match for England against Italy 👏 This shot was taken in 2000 when England beat Argentina 19-0 at Twickenham 📸 #EnglandRugbyThrowback pic.twitter.com/10iB6fpURE — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 15, 2022

Winter Olympics

Group shot.

Strike a pose!

MMA

Conor McGregor chilled out.