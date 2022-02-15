Manu Tuilagi named in 25-man England training squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manu Tuilagi named in 25-man England training squad

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 7.51pm
England and Sale centre Manu Tuilagi has recovered from a hamstring injury (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes have been included in Eddie Jones’ 25-man England squad for a five-day training camp in London.

Sale centre Tuilagi continued his recent return for his club at the weekend after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Northampton forward Lawes has been sidelined due to a head injury.

England Rugby announced on Twitter: “Manu Tuilagi returns to the squad after injury. Sam Simmonds will not take part in training this week as part of the management of an ongoing hip issue and will be rehabbing in camp.

“Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill will also join up with the squad. Lawes will continue to work through return to play protocols and Jonny Hill is undergoing rehab on a fibula injury.”

England, 33-0 winners against Italy in Rome on Sunday, take on Wales at Twickenham in their next Six Nations match a week on Saturday.

Tuilagi, 30, suffered a hamstring injury while scoring a try in his last appearance for England, a 27-26 Autumn series win over South Africa in November, and his powerful midfield presence could give Jones an alternative option against Wales.

Courtney Lawes captained England in Owen Farrell's absence in the autumn
He made his return for Sale off the bench in their recent win at Harlequins and played for the first 52 minutes in Saturday’s home win against Worcester.

Lawes has been sidelined with a head injury suffered in mid-January and he continues to progress through the return to play protocols.

He skippered Jones’ side in the absence of Owen Farrell against Tonga and South Africa in the autumn and is expected to resume the role should he return against Wales.

