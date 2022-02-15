Andy Murray vows to make life difficult for Roberto Bautista Agut at Qatar Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray vows to make life difficult for Roberto Bautista Agut at Qatar Open

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 7.54pm
Andy Murray (pictured) will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the Qatar Open second round (Adam Davy/PA)
Andy Murray is ready to make life difficult for Roberto Bautista Agut once again when the pair meet in the Qatar Open second round on Wednesday.

It will be the first match between the duo since 2019 when three-time grand slam winner Murray lost to the Spaniard in five sets at the Australian Open, a result which he feared may be his last and saw tournament organisers put together a highlights package that was deemed a retirement video.

Hip resurfacing surgery weeks later helped the double Wimbledon champion come back from the brink and the Scot competed at Melbourne Park again in January but saw his journey Down Under end in the second round with defeat to Taro Daniel.

Murray delivered revenge in Doha on Tuesday with a 6-2 6-2 win over the Japanese player and now takes on second seed Bautista Agut for a place in the quarter-finals of a tournament he last won in 2009.

“Obviously the results from 12 (sic) years ago aren’t going to affect the results this week,” the 34-year-old said on atptour.com.

“But what it tells me is that the conditions here are good for my game, so if I can play to a good level, the courts are going to suit me here and I’ll make it difficult for everyone I play against.”

After breaking into the top 100 this month, Murray was able to get one over Australian Open conqueror Daniel in the Middle East.

In the third meeting between the pair, a cagey start occurred but it was the two-time Qatar Open winner who secured the first break in the sixth game of the opening set.

Murray did not look back and clinched the opener with another break after trademark defence at the back of the court before he beat his opponent who had come into the net.

Daniel was able to break the Scot in the first game of the second set but after the world number 87 immediately hit back, another 6-2 game was secured with a sumptuous backhand winner to wrap up the first-round clash in one hour and 20 minutes.

“He played very well in Australia. He had a very good run there and was too good for me there,” Murray said of an opponent who beat him in straight sets last month.

“I tried to be the one dictating from the first point and I thought I did that well. It was one of the better matches I’ve played in recent months.”

Wildcard Murray sent down four aces and hit 20 winners to book a first reunion in three years with Bautista Agut, who finished runner-up in Qatar last year but has lost three out of four matches against his last-16 opponent.

