Swindon fan, six, who cannot afford match tickets sends 26p to star player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Swindon fan, six, who cannot afford match tickets sends 26p to star player

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 8.04pm
(John Walton/PA)
(John Walton/PA)

Swindon Town are searching for a six-year-old fan who said he could not afford to attend matches but sent 26p to the club’s star player.

The fan, named Joe, wrote to the club saying he could not attend games because his mum “has no money for food”.

But he taped a 20p, 5p and 1p coin to the scrap of paper, which he asked to be given to forward Harry McKirdy, who hit the headlines last month when he scored against Premier League champions Manchester City.

The letter read: “Mummy doesnt have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at schol.

“I like Swindon Town Harry McKidy.

“I will come one day.

“Joe Aged 6 1/2”

He attached the change to the letter with the note “for Harry”.

Swindon are now enlisting the help of their supporters to try to identify who wrote the letter, which arrived with no postage paid.

Harry McKirdy scores against Manchester City
Harry McKirdy scored Swindon’s only goal against Manchester City in January (Adam Davy/PA)

The club wrote in a tweet: “We have received this letter from Town fan Joe, aged 6 and a half.

“We’d really love to get in touch with Joe, but we don’t have a return address.

“If anyone recognises the writing or thinks they know who Joe is, please email supporters@swindontownfc.co.uk”

McKirdy was recently named the PFA player of the month for League Two after netting six goals in the competition in January, including four against Northampton on New Year’s Day.

He also scored the Robins’ consolation goal in their 4-1 loss to Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier