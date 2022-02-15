Peter Clarke own goal sees Hartlepool edge to home victory against Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Peter Clarke own goal on the stroke of half-time earned Hartlepool a 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Tranmere.

Clarke glanced on David Ferguson’s free-kick in the last attack of the first half in a crowded area to find the far corner of the Rovers net.

Before that it was a game of few chances and Hartlepool, who had won their previous two matches, created the only other opportunity.

That saw Luke Molyneux roll a tame effort into the arms of goalkeeper Ross Doohan after being played in behind the visiting defence.

Second-placed Tranmere, who lost for the second game in a row, pushed on in the second half in search of an equaliser.

Striker Kane Hemmings was denied by goalkeeper Ben Killip from close range. Hemmings then headed the corner over from close range.

But Hartlepool still created openings with Omar Bogle and Molyneux both unable to make the most of the space they found themselves in.

Lewis Warrington curled into Killip from distance in the closing stages and Sam Foley headed wide but Hartlepool held on to climb to 14th.