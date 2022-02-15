Exeter battle back to claim sensational last-gasp win over Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exeter battle back to claim sensational last-gasp win over Harrogate

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 9.54pm
Jack Sparkes scored a late winner for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Exeter fought back from 3-1 down to claim a 4-3 win against Harrogate in a sensational game at St James Park.

Harrogate made a dream start with a goal inside four minutes as Nigel Atangana’s poor pass was quickly snapped up by Jack Diamond and the ball was squared to Luke Armstrong, who had time to take a touch and roll it past Cameron Dawson.

Jack Muldoon doubled the lead after 19 minutes when Exeter failed to deal with a corner and as the ball was returned into the penalty box, Muldoon was on hand to turn in from close range.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor quickly made a change by introducing Josh Coley and he injected life into the Grecians, who reduced the arrears after 37 minutes when Archie Collins was brought down inside the penalty box and Jevani Brown reduced the arrears.

Harrogate started the second half well and it came as no surprise when George Thompson met Lewis Page’s corner in the 64th minute with a bullet header that gave Dawson no chance.

Jonathan Grounds lashed in from six yards for Exeter, with 20 minutes remaining, to make it 3-2 and then substitute Tim Dieng levelled it up with a lovely glancing header from Jake Caprice’s cross nine minutes from time.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Jack Sparkes curled a stunning shot with the outside of his left foot over the head of the goalkeeper and into the far corner to claim an incredible win.

