Burton upset League One form book as early treble sess off in-form Bolton

Burton upset the League One form book to run out 3-1 winners over Bolton at the Pirelli Stadium.

Winless in their last four at home Burton left their visitors shellshocked as they ruthlessly exposed Bolton’s defensive weaknesses at set-pieces.

Unbeaten in seven games coming into the match Bolton were hit with a three-goal salvo from Albion in seven first-half minutes. Bolton-born Tom Hamer started the carnage with a long throw, flicked on by Conor Shaughnessy and fired in at the back post by Joe Powell after eleven minutes.

Powell turned provider three minutes later, a simple corner to the back post headed in off the crossbar by Burton skipper John Brayford.

Brayford, sent off in the reverse fixture back in September, headed home his second of the game with eighteen minutes gone, Sam Hughes lobbing the ball back across goal from another Powell delivery to pick out his captain six yards out.

Bolton struggled to break through a resolute Burton defence grabbing nothing more than a consolation in stoppage time, substitute Dion Charles finding the net with a lobbed effort.