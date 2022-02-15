Burton upset League One form book as early treble sess off in-form Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burton upset League One form book as early treble sess off in-form Bolton

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 10.01pm
John Brayford scored twice as Burton beat Bolton (Tim Goode/PA)
John Brayford scored twice as Burton beat Bolton (Tim Goode/PA)

Burton upset the League One form book to run out 3-1 winners over Bolton at the Pirelli Stadium.

Winless in their last four at home Burton left their visitors shellshocked as they ruthlessly exposed Bolton’s defensive weaknesses at set-pieces.

Unbeaten in seven games coming into the match Bolton were hit with a three-goal salvo from Albion in seven first-half minutes. Bolton-born Tom Hamer started the carnage with a long throw, flicked on by Conor Shaughnessy and fired in at the back post by Joe Powell after eleven minutes.

Powell turned provider three minutes later, a simple corner to the back post headed in off the crossbar by Burton skipper John Brayford.

Brayford, sent off in the reverse fixture back in September, headed home his second of the game with eighteen minutes gone, Sam Hughes lobbing the ball back across goal from another Powell delivery to pick out his captain six yards out.

Bolton struggled to break through a resolute Burton defence grabbing nothing more than a consolation in stoppage time, substitute Dion Charles finding the net with a lobbed effort.

