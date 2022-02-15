Lewis Ferguson penalty rescues Aberdeen point at home to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Ferguson penalty rescues Aberdeen point at home to St Johnstone

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 10.08pm
Lewis Ferguson (centre) equalised for Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lewis Ferguson (centre) equalised for Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)

St Johnstone remain bottom of the cinch Premiership after being pegged back to a 1-1 draw by managerless Aberdeen for a share of the spoils at Pittodrie.

Callum Davidson’s side took the lead after just six minutes through former Dons loanee Callum Hendry but the hosts had the better of the play and equalised through a Lewis Ferguson penalty after 71 minutes.

Barry Robson took charge of Aberdeen following the departure of former head coach Stephen Glass, but their hunt for a new manager reportedly saw an approach for St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin rebuffed earlier in the day.

His side could not have got off to a worse start, however.

Glenn Middleton outmuscled Jonny Hayes in the left back area and put in a low cross, which after Hendry and Ali Crawford had seen shots blocked, was finally turned into the net by Hendry.

The home side would go on to make the better of the first-half running with a Ferguson shot drawing a save from Zander Clark, before Connor Barron sliced the rebound well wide.

Scott Brown saw a deflected effort clip the crossbar before Hayes was denied by Clark.

The St Johnstone goalkeeper would go down with a calf injury just after the half-hour and attempted to play on, making a fine diving save from Ferguson’s deflected shot before eventually being forced off just before the interval, to be replaced by Elliot Parish.

Parish had his first taste of the action in holding a Ferguson drive after a neat exchange of passes with Christian Ramirez, but it would be injuries that defined the opening period of the second half, with Saints’ striker Hendry forced off before Aberdeen captain Brown also had to be replaced.

Brown’s injury came after he had dropped into defence when Declan Gallagher was replaced at half-time and meant Ferguson moved back into an unfamiliar role at the heart of the defence.

Aberdeen found themselves level from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining after Calvin Ramsay – who has impressed so far this season – was brought down inside the area.

Ferguson stepped up to fire the resulting spot-kick into the bottom-left corner as Parish was sent the other way.

The home side had the ball in the net again soon after, only for Vincente Besuijen’s close-range finish to be flagged offside.

Aberdeen could have snatched all three points in injury time as a Ferguson header from Ramsay’s cross sailed wide and – in the final action – Parish saved another Ferguson header from a final Dons corner as the spoils were shared.

