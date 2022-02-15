Doncaster keep survival hopes alive with win at Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster maintained their 18-year hoodoo over Lincoln, with Dan Gardner’s second-half penalty earning Rovers a precious 1-0 victory at the LNER Arena.

Gardner’s winning kick came following a half-hour stoppage due to a home fan being taken ill, with the success boosting Rovers’ hopes of avoiding the drop as they moved six points from safety.

Visiting keeper Jonathan Mitchell nearly punched a Liam Cullen cross into his own net after six minutes, before he produced a flying save from Morgan Whittaker eight minutes later. From the resultant corner, Imps defender Joe Walsh headed narrowly over.

Mitchell then acrobatically denied Cullen as the hosts began to dictate proceedings.

From the corner, an almighty goalmouth scramble took place with Rovers blocking at least three City efforts, before John Marquis headed just wide.

Marquis became the next Imp to be frustrated by Mitchell, before an incredible run by Brooke Norton-Cuffy, where he beat four Rovers players, ended up with Chris Maguire blasting his pass wildly over.

After the break, Norton-Cuffy once more got the home crowd on their feet with another scintillating run, ending with a shot driven just wide.

Play was suspended after 64 minutes due to a medical emergency, with a City supporter being taken ill, although he was able to muster a wave as he was taken away on a stretcher.

Following the break of half-an-hour, it was Rovers who gained the initiative after 75 minutes, being awarded a penalty after Walsh was adjudged to have blocked Tommy Rowe’s shot with his hand.

Gardner smacked the spot-kick straight down the middle to give the visitors an undeserved lead, with City never threatening to grab a late equaliser.