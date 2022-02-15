Wigan stretch gap to third with dominant League One victory over lowly Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan moved five points clear of third place in Sky Bet League One – with three games still in hand – following a hard-fought 2-0 home victory over bottom side Crewe.

The second-placed hosts started strongest with Will Keane seeing an early shot deflected just wide before having another effort denied by Dave Richards – although the offside flag was up.

Richards was forced into action again following a Max Power free-kick, which was headed goalwards by Josh Magennis and eventually pouched by the goalkeeper.

Crewe were content to soak up everything Wigan threw at them and threaten on the break but they could not get near enough to Ben Amos’ goal to cause much alarm.

The home side almost nudged ahead moments before half-time when a quick free-kick released Callum Lang, whose right-wing cross was only inches away from the stretching Kell Watts at the far post.

With a trip to leaders Rotherham on Friday, Wigan knew they had to force home their dominance against the league strugglers.

And Lang popped up with the opening goal after 57 minutes with a firm header from James McClean’s inviting left-wing delivery.

The visitors never looked like pulling level and were put out of their misery when McClean thumped home number two with eight minutes remaining.