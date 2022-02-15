Paddy Madden bags brace as National League leaders Stockport ease past Bromley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paddy Madden bags brace as National League leaders Stockport ease past Bromley

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 10.36pm
Stockport’s Paddy Madden (left) scored his 12th and 13th league goals of the season (Simon Marper/PA)
Paddy Madden scored a second-half double as Stockport claimed a 3-1 National League win at Bromley to move three points clear at the top of the table.

Madden broke the deadlock against high-flying Bromley with a thumping 64th-minute header and notched his 13th league goal of the season late on to ensure victory.

Scott Quigley had struck with a superb effort seven minutes after Madden’s opener to put County in control, while Byron Webster stabbed home a last-minute consolation for Bromley with his side’s first effort on target.

Dave Challinor’s Hatters, who have played a game more than second-placed Chesterfield, have dropped only two points in their last 10 league matches.

