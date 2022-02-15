Matt Taylor expresses pride in players after they fight back to defeat Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Matt Taylor expresses pride in players after they fight back to defeat Harrogate

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 10.41pm
Matt Taylor expressed his delight after Exeter battled back to beat Harrogate (Tim Markland/PA)
Matt Taylor expressed his delight after Exeter battled back to beat Harrogate (Tim Markland/PA)

Exeter manager Matt Taylor said he could not have been prouder of his players after their dramatic 4-3 win over Harrogate at St James Park.

Trailing 3-1 with 20 minutes remaining, goals from Jonathan Grounds, Tim Dieng and a stunner from Jack Sparkes, five minutes into stoppage time, turned the game on its head.

Harrogate were good value for their 3-1 lead, courtesy of goals from Luke Armstrong, Jack Muldoon and George Thompson, but Exeter’s never-say-die spirit saw them home with Jevani Brown scoring their other goal.

“That was madness,” admitted Taylor. “We were a yard shot, let’s be honest, you could see it in them. You are damned if you do and damned if you don’t in terms of making changes and there were a few lifeless bodies out there in the first half.

“That was because of three games in the last week and then a couple that weren’t at the races in terms of the pace of the game, but somehow, we found a way to be close enough to make a difference towards the end of the game.

“This team has something. People talk about team spirit and characteristics, but it has something you want to believe in… maybe it’s endeavour or the way the players act and conduct themselves, but it has something you want to keep believing in.

“I must admit, at 3-1, I didn’t see any heads drop and we stuck to the task. There were some positive contributions in terms of attitude tonight. It was just utter madness. I don’t know how else to sum it up tonight. But, as pleased as I am with the three points, I just hope it hasn’t taken its toll.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was left to rue defensive deficiencies.

He said: “We have done this several times away from home where we look so dangerous going forwards but we have disappointed again in defensive areas where mad rushes of blood (have cost us).

“Their first goal is not a penalty and he (referee Brett Huxtable) has apologised. Unfortunately we are going through games like this, but it is a narrow defeat. The times of the goals are obviously devastating, however it is a steep learning curve for some and some are either learning enough to stay on board or they won’t.

“We have got what we have got in the squad and we have to support them as much as we can and at the same time they need to show the courage to show they are good enough now.

“There was a lot right going forwards and with a couple of tweaks we could be coming away with a convincing winning scoreline. There is a vulnerability about us and that is the area where haven’t evolved as much. We have to learn the hard way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier