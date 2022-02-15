Matt Taylor expresses pride in players after they fight back to defeat Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter manager Matt Taylor said he could not have been prouder of his players after their dramatic 4-3 win over Harrogate at St James Park.

Trailing 3-1 with 20 minutes remaining, goals from Jonathan Grounds, Tim Dieng and a stunner from Jack Sparkes, five minutes into stoppage time, turned the game on its head.

Harrogate were good value for their 3-1 lead, courtesy of goals from Luke Armstrong, Jack Muldoon and George Thompson, but Exeter’s never-say-die spirit saw them home with Jevani Brown scoring their other goal.

“That was madness,” admitted Taylor. “We were a yard shot, let’s be honest, you could see it in them. You are damned if you do and damned if you don’t in terms of making changes and there were a few lifeless bodies out there in the first half.

“That was because of three games in the last week and then a couple that weren’t at the races in terms of the pace of the game, but somehow, we found a way to be close enough to make a difference towards the end of the game.

“This team has something. People talk about team spirit and characteristics, but it has something you want to believe in… maybe it’s endeavour or the way the players act and conduct themselves, but it has something you want to keep believing in.

“I must admit, at 3-1, I didn’t see any heads drop and we stuck to the task. There were some positive contributions in terms of attitude tonight. It was just utter madness. I don’t know how else to sum it up tonight. But, as pleased as I am with the three points, I just hope it hasn’t taken its toll.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was left to rue defensive deficiencies.

He said: “We have done this several times away from home where we look so dangerous going forwards but we have disappointed again in defensive areas where mad rushes of blood (have cost us).

“Their first goal is not a penalty and he (referee Brett Huxtable) has apologised. Unfortunately we are going through games like this, but it is a narrow defeat. The times of the goals are obviously devastating, however it is a steep learning curve for some and some are either learning enough to stay on board or they won’t.

“We have got what we have got in the squad and we have to support them as much as we can and at the same time they need to show the courage to show they are good enough now.

“There was a lot right going forwards and with a couple of tweaks we could be coming away with a convincing winning scoreline. There is a vulnerability about us and that is the area where haven’t evolved as much. We have to learn the hard way.”