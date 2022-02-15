We’re coming up on the rails – Joey Barton targets play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We’re coming up on the rails – Joey Barton targets play-offs

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 10.48pm
Joey Barton, left, saw his side win impressively (Adam Davy/PA)
Joey Barton was looking towards the League Two play-off zone after his improving Bristol Rovers side convincingly ended Sutton’s 12-match unbeaten run.

Harry Anderson fired the hosts into a fourth-minute lead with a shot from just outside the box and they could have been out of sight at the break, most notably when Paul Coutts saw a 45th-minute penalty saved by Dean Bouzanis.

Aaron Collins made sure of the points seconds after the break, rounding Bouzanis after the keeper had unwisely strayed from his area and firing home from out near the right touchline.

Rovers would have had more goals with better finishing, playing some of their best football of the season in the first half.

A delighted Barton said: “The lads were excellent right across the board. My only complaint is that we didn’t improve our goal difference more.

“The players came of age with that performance. I’m happy that we created so many chances and we will become more ruthless.

“Aaron Collins gave his most complete display since joining us and has confidence flowing through his veins, which makes such a difference.

“If the play-offs were a horse race, we would be coming up on the rails. Tonight, we have grabbed extra momentum and taken advantage of a game in hand on some of our rivals.

“Sutton are a really good side, but we are starting to see the depth of talent in our group because of our recruitment.

“It sets us up for the remaining games. The Gas are coming and our fans are starting to believe it. I just wish the season had started in January.”

Sutton boss Matt was full of praise for his under-manned side, who had just five substitutes available.

Gray said: “We had two Covid cases ruling out players and others played who were far from fully fit.

“I felt particularly for Coby Rowe, who did me a favour by playing because he had hardly trained.

“In the circumstances, I am proud of my players. Obviously, we made a poor start to both halves, conceding goals, but I felt we were still very much in it at the break.

“A big decision went against us just before their second goal when one of our lads was clearly tripped on the edge of the box. The referee admitted to me that there was contact, but he waved play on and it has cost us a chance to get back into the game.

“It is one defeat in 13 games and we must dust ourselves down and go again.

“I have told the lads that there will be spells in every campaign when things go against you and that was the case tonight.”

