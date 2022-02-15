Steve Morison not impressed with Max Watters’ performance against Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Morison not impressed with Max Watters’ performance against Coventry

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 10.54pm
Steve Morison’s side beat Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steve Morison's side beat Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Cardiff boss Steve Morison claimed Max Watters “wasn’t good enough” after hauling off the striker in the first half of the 2-0 win over Coventry.

Morison again showed his ruthless side when replacing Watters with Jordan Hugill in the 37th minute.

Watters had seen two chances saved by Sky Blues keeper Simon Moore in the time he was on the pitch, but Morison was not impressed by other aspects of his performance.

In much the same way as he chastised Zak Davies and Rubin Colwill in previous weeks, he let Watters know what he expects from his players.

“I’ve just got to use my words correctly this time or I will get annihilated – he just wasn’t good enough,” said Morison.

“Is he upset? Yes. Do I want him to be upset? Yes. Does he need to realise what it takes to be a Championship striker? Yes. Will we go through it with him and talk about it again? Yes.

“You can’t play up front in this team, any team in the Championship, and not have a physical edge to your game. The ball can’t keep coming back.

“Within all that, he could have had two goals. He could have scored a header in the first minute, I thought it was a goal as soon as it went to him.

“Then when he goes through, I’d already planned to take him off, but then I was like ‘Oh what am I going to do now, he is going to score!’ Because he is a goalscorer.

“But I think you could see the difference as soon as Jordan come on.”

Second-half goals from Joel Bagan and substitute Mark Harris secured another home win for the Bluebirds, who moved up to 19th and are now 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

As for Coventry, they thought they should have been given a penalty when Callum O’Hare was twice brought down in a matter of seconds in the Cardiff box.

Coventry boss Mark Robins was more concerned about his injury-ravaged side’s lack of energy than the fact they were not awarded a spot-kick.

“He had one shout for a penalty and the other one cost him a penalty because the referee looked at it and saw it was a dive. He was going at full-tilt and he tried to get out of the way and avoid contact,” he said.

“The second one he’s clipped him and it could have been a penalty. But it wasn’t given and we aren’t going to bemoan that.

“The fact for us was we were below par in terms of energy levels. This game was fitted in because of Covid in the Cardiff camp earlier on in the season. That played then would have been a different story. Us at full tilt and full energy is a different story.

“We didn’t do enough even though we had a lot of possession in the first half. There was nothing really in the game or goalmouth opportunities.

“We knew we were below par in terms of energy in the second half but there wasn’t a great deal we could do because those are the numbers of players available to us. That’s the frustration.

“We were a goal down when our big chance came. Viktor Gyokeres did everything right in heading it down and the goalkeeper just catches it with his foot.

“Bad luck, good luck, you have to take the chances. We conceded again before the end, but we just didn’t do enough.“

